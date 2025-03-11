Insider Purchase: President of $UCTT Buys 4,100 Shares

Christopher S Cook, the President of $UCTT, bought 4,100 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $103,709. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 4,100 shares of this class of $UCTT stock.

$UCTT Insider Trading Activity

$UCTT insiders have traded $UCTT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCTT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARJINDER BAJWA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 27,500 shares for an estimated $943,325 and 0 sales.

ERNEST E MADDOCK purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $242,900

JEFFREY L. MCKIBBEN (Chief Information Officer) sold 3,422 shares for an estimated $130,720

CHRISTOPHER S COOK (President, Products Division) purchased 4,100 shares for an estimated $103,709

BRIAN E HARDING (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $96,000

CLARENCE L GRANGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $25,150

$UCTT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $UCTT stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

