Insider Purchase: President of $UCTT Buys 4,100 Shares

Christopher S Cook, the President of $UCTT, bought 4,100 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $103,709. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 4,100 shares of this class of $UCTT stock.
$UCTT Insider Trading Activity
$UCTT insiders have traded $UCTT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCTT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HARJINDER BAJWA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 27,500 shares for an estimated $943,325 and 0 sales.
- ERNEST E MADDOCK purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $242,900
- JEFFREY L. MCKIBBEN (Chief Information Officer) sold 3,422 shares for an estimated $130,720
- CHRISTOPHER S COOK (President, Products Division) purchased 4,100 shares for an estimated $103,709
- BRIAN E HARDING (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $96,000
- CLARENCE L GRANGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $25,150
$UCTT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $UCTT stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SWEDBANK AB removed 1,211,217 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,543,251
- SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,099,899 shares (+66.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,541,369
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 860,798 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,371,664
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 718,717 shares (+227.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,837,876
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 531,013 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,203,349
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 458,533 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,484,261
- FMR LLC removed 432,671 shares (-31.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,554,522
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.