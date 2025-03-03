Insider Purchase: President of Subsidiary of $UGI Buys 4,806 Shares

Michael Sharp, the President of Subsidiary of $UGI, bought 4,806 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $160,039. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 4,806 shares of this class of $UGI stock.

$UGI Insider Trading Activity

$UGI insiders have traded $UGI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SHARP (President of Subsidiary) purchased 4,806 shares for an estimated $160,039

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $UGI stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.