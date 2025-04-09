Insider Purchase: President of $RMI Buys 1,100 Shares

Patrick W. Galley, the President of $RMI, bought 1,100 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $15,433. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 1,100 shares of this class of $RMI stock.

$RMI Insider Trading Activity

$RMI insiders have traded $RMI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK W. GALLEY (President) has made 4 purchases buying 3,400 shares for an estimated $47,735 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT SPRAUER sold 752 shares for an estimated $11,964

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $RMI stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.