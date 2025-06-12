Insider Purchase: President of $QNTO Buys 1,961 Shares

WILLIAM R GONZALEZ, the President of $QNTO, bought 1,961 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $20,963. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.2%. Following this trade, they now own 18,024 shares of this class of $QNTO stock.

$QNTO Insider Trading Activity

$QNTO insiders have traded $QNTO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QNTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM R GONZALEZ (President) purchased 1,961 shares for an estimated $20,963

ROBERT T STRONG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,400 shares for an estimated $14,630 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT J PHILLIPS has made 2 purchases buying 500 shares for an estimated $5,295 and 1 sale selling 1 shares for an estimated $10.

