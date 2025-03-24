Insider Purchase: President of $PSBD Buys 750 Shares

Matthew L Bloomfield, the President of $PSBD, bought 750 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $10,882. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.3%. Following this trade, they now own 59,678 shares of this class of $PSBD stock.
$PSBD Insider Trading Activity
$PSBD insiders have traded $PSBD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW L BLOOMFIELD (President) has made 7 purchases buying 31,400 shares for an estimated $479,747 and 0 sales.
$PSBD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $PSBD stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARINER, LLC added 1,124,766 shares (+97.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,096,443
- FIRST TRUST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 390,080 shares (+24.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,929,216
- BIENVILLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 258,643 shares (+61.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,931,373
- ARLINGTON PARTNERS LLC removed 72,517 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,102,258
- MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 65,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $994,080
- APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. removed 53,799 shares (-40.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $817,744
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 45,519 shares (+21.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $691,888
