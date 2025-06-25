Insider Purchase: President & Prin. Ex. Off. of $SCISX Buys 3,984 Shares

Joseph P. Marra, the President & Prin. Ex. Off. of $SCISX, bought 3,984 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $99,998. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 99.4%. Following this trade, they now own 7,992 shares of this class of $SCISX stock.

$SCISX insiders have traded $SCISX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCISX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EAGLE HOLDINGS FUND MA has made 5 purchases buying 471,051 shares for an estimated $11,752,574 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EAGLE II HOLDINGS FUND MA has made 2 purchases buying 111,695 shares for an estimated $2,792,092 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH P. MARRA (President & Prin. Ex. Off.) has made 2 purchases buying 7,992 shares for an estimated $200,000 and 0 sales.

