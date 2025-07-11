Insider Purchase: President of $PPRUX Buys 8,582 Shares

Stuart Parker, the President of $PPRUX, bought 8,582 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $249,993. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 8,582 shares of this class of $PPRUX stock.

$PPRUX Insider Trading Activity

$PPRUX insiders have traded $PPRUX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPRUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAITLIN O'CONNOR purchased 210 shares for an estimated $1,262,276

STUART PARKER (President) purchased 8,582 shares for an estimated $250,000

