Insider Purchase: President of $PNBK Buys 7,019,978 Shares

Steven Sugarman, the President of $PNBK, bought 7,019,978 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $5,264,983. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 7,019,978 shares of this class of $PNBK stock.
$PNBK Insider Trading Activity
$PNBK insiders have traded $PNBK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN SUGARMAN (President) purchased 7,019,978 shares for an estimated $5,264,983
$PNBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $PNBK stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR ARBITRAGE LLC removed 110,411 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,197
- SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC removed 75,929 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,302
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 25,389 shares (-56.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,254
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 5,000 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,700
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,106 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,965
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 726 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,408
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 401 shares (+0.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $777
