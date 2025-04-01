Insider Purchase: President of $PNBK Buys 7,019,978 Shares

Steven Sugarman, the President of $PNBK, bought 7,019,978 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $5,264,983. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 7,019,978 shares of this class of $PNBK stock.

$PNBK Insider Trading Activity

$PNBK insiders have traded $PNBK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN SUGARMAN (President) purchased 7,019,978 shares for an estimated $5,264,983

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PNBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $PNBK stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.