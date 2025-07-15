Insider Purchase: President of $NTWK Buys 18,279 Shares

NAEEM GHAURI, the President of $NTWK, bought 18,279 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $70,374. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.1%. Following this trade, they now own 459,853 shares of this class of $NTWK stock.
$NTWK Insider Trading Activity
$NTWK insiders have traded $NTWK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NAEEM GHAURI (President) purchased 18,279 shares for an estimated $70,374
- NAJEEB GHAURI (CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 14,975 shares for an estimated $50,787 and 0 sales.
$NTWK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $NTWK stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 28,847 shares (+27.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,809
- TOPLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 27,932 shares (-5.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,595
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 26,226 shares (-65.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,466
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 17,860 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,221
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 17,600 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,592
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 16,314 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,479
- WOLVERINE TRADING, LLC removed 12,883 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,176
