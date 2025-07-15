Insider Purchase: President of $NTWK Buys 18,279 Shares

NAEEM GHAURI, the President of $NTWK, bought 18,279 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $70,374. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.1%. Following this trade, they now own 459,853 shares of this class of $NTWK stock.

$NTWK Insider Trading Activity

$NTWK insiders have traded $NTWK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NAJEEB GHAURI (CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 14,975 shares for an estimated $50,787 and 0 sales.

$NTWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $NTWK stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

