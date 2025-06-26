Insider Purchase: President of $NLST Buys 4,285,715 Shares

Chun K Hong, the President of $NLST, bought 4,285,715 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $3,000,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 154.8%. Following this trade, they now own 7,054,382 shares of this class of $NLST stock.

$NLST Insider Trading Activity

$NLST insiders have traded $NLST stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NLST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHUN K HONG (President, CEO and Chairman) has made 1 purchase buying 4,285,715 shares for an estimated $3,000,000 and 1 sale selling 61,374 shares for an estimated $43,937 .

and 1 sale selling 61,374 shares for an estimated . GAIL M SASAKI (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,290 shares for an estimated $30,362.

$NLST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $NLST stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OPUS CAPITAL GROUP, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

