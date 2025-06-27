Insider Purchase: President of $MPTI Buys 1,000 Shares

William Arnold Drafts, the President of $MPTI, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $40,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.0%. Following this trade, they now own 11,008 shares of this class of $MPTI stock.
$MPTI Insider Trading Activity
$MPTI insiders have traded $MPTI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM ARNOLD DRAFTS (President) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $40,500
$MPTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $MPTI stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL removed 161,100 shares (-52.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,175,394
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC removed 117,704 shares (-62.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,242,536
- BARD ASSOCIATES INC removed 89,287 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,976,842
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 89,073 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,967,311
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 70,862 shares (-93.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,156,193
- PALISADES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 62,940 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,803,347
- G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 62,826 shares (-68.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,798,270
