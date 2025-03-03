Insider Purchase: President of $KYN Buys 20,000 Shares

James C Baker, the President of $KYN, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $252,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.9%. Following this trade, they now own 700,939 shares of this class of $KYN stock.

$KYN Insider Trading Activity

$KYN insiders have traded $KYN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC METLIFE has made 4 purchases buying 15,280,000 shares for an estimated $9,600,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES C BAKER (President) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $252,000

HARRISON JAMES LITTLE (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $65,193

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $KYN stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.