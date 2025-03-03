Insider Purchase: President of $KYN Buys 20,000 Shares

James C Baker, the President of $KYN, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $252,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.9%. Following this trade, they now own 700,939 shares of this class of $KYN stock.
$KYN Insider Trading Activity
$KYN insiders have traded $KYN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC METLIFE has made 4 purchases buying 15,280,000 shares for an estimated $9,600,000 and 0 sales.
- JAMES C BAKER (President) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $252,000
- HARRISON JAMES LITTLE (Executive Vice President) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $65,193
$KYN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $KYN stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 850,986 shares (-86.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,816,032
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 774,922 shares (+42.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,849,258
- RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES removed 475,724 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,232,964
- RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 438,272 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,570,437
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 349,664 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,444,229
- SUMMIT FINANCIAL, LLC added 319,433 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,059,993
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 314,226 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,993,812
This article was originally published on Quiver News
