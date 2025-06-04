Insider Purchase: President of $JRVR Buys 17,000 Shares

Todd Randell Sutherland, the President of $JRVR, bought 17,000 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $99,796. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 228.0%. Following this trade, they now own 24,457 shares of this class of $JRVR stock.

$JRVR Insider Trading Activity

$JRVR insiders have traded $JRVR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JRVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK D'ORAZIO (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $474,559

CHRISTINE LASALA purchased 29,125 shares for an estimated $152,210

PETER B. MIGLIORATO purchased 18,500 shares for an estimated $101,076

$JRVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $JRVR stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

