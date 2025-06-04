Insider Purchase: President of $JRVR Buys 17,000 Shares

Todd Randell Sutherland, the President of $JRVR, bought 17,000 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $99,796. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 228.0%. Following this trade, they now own 24,457 shares of this class of $JRVR stock.
$JRVR Insider Trading Activity
$JRVR insiders have traded $JRVR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JRVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANK D'ORAZIO (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $474,559
- CHRISTINE LASALA purchased 29,125 shares for an estimated $152,210
- PETER B. MIGLIORATO purchased 18,500 shares for an estimated $101,076
- TODD RANDELL SUTHERLAND (President, E&S Lines Segment) purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $99,796
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$JRVR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $JRVR stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP added 1,886,781 shares (+684.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,924,480
- ALTA FUNDAMENTAL ADVISERS LLC removed 463,625 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,257,853
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 452,648 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,901,121
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 313,843 shares (-74.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,528,415
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 292,685 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,229,277
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 177,076 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $862,360
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 174,051 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $731,014
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.