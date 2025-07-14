Insider Purchase: President/Interested Trustee of $CPEFX Buys 52,687 Shares

Stephen Lane Nesbitt, the President/Interested Trustee of $CPEFX, bought 52,687 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $999,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.3%. Following this trade, they now own 893,847 shares of this class of $CPEFX stock.

$CPEFX Insider Trading Activity

$CPEFX insiders have traded $CPEFX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPEFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN LANE NESBITT (President/Interested Trustee) purchased 52,687 shares for an estimated $1,000,000

PAUL JAY WILLIAMS purchased 9,324 shares for an estimated $160,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.