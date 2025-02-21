Insider Purchase: President of $HAIN Buys 3,200 Shares

Chad D. Marquardt, the President of $HAIN, bought 3,200 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $12,928. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.1%. Following this trade, they now own 23,025 shares of this class of $HAIN stock.

$HAIN Insider Trading Activity

$HAIN insiders have traded $HAIN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD D. MARQUARDT (President, North America) has made 5 purchases buying 11,200 shares for an estimated $77,322 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WENDY P DAVIDSON (President and CEO) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $830

$HAIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $HAIN stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

