Insider Purchase: President of $GRWG Buys 85,465 Shares

Michael Salaman, the President of $GRWG, bought 85,465 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $103,412. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.5%. Following this trade, they now own 1,639,313 shares of this class of $GRWG stock.

$GRWG Insider Trading Activity

$GRWG insiders have traded $GRWG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRWG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SALAMAN (President) has made 2 purchases buying 143,941 shares for an estimated $205,160 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DARREN LAMPERT (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 140,106 shares for an estimated $198,907 and 0 sales.

$GRWG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $GRWG stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

