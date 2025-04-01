Insider Purchase: President of $GOVX Buys 10,000 Shares

DAVID A DODD, the President of $GOVX, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $10,800. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 37.5%. Following this trade, they now own 36,661 shares of this class of $GOVX stock.

$GOVX Insider Trading Activity

$GOVX insiders have traded $GOVX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DODD (President, CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $10,800

MARK REYNOLDS (CFO) purchased 6,800 shares for an estimated $7,343

$GOVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $GOVX stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

