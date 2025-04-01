Insider Purchase: President of $GOVX Buys 10,000 Shares

DAVID A DODD, the President of $GOVX, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $10,800. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 37.5%. Following this trade, they now own 36,661 shares of this class of $GOVX stock.
$GOVX Insider Trading Activity
$GOVX insiders have traded $GOVX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A DODD (President, CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $10,800
- MARK REYNOLDS (CFO) purchased 6,800 shares for an estimated $7,343
$GOVX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $GOVX stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 266,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $657,020
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 42,275 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,419
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 40,210 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,318
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 33,440 shares (+59.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,596
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 31,905 shares (+165.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,805
- UBS GROUP AG added 27,178 shares (+2381.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,129
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 22,588 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,792
