Insider Purchase: President of $FRHC Buys 600 Shares

Askar Tashtitov, the President of $FRHC, bought 600 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $84,450. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.4%. Following this trade, they now own 137,208 shares of this class of $FRHC stock.

$FRHC Insider Trading Activity

$FRHC insiders have traded $FRHC stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVGENY LER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $78,223,895 .

. ROBERT WOTCZAK (Pres & CEO - Prime Executions) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,134,710 .

. SERGEY LUKYANOV (*See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,901 shares for an estimated $1,243,913 .

. AIDOS ZHUMAGULOV (*See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,927 shares for an estimated $1,009,050 .

. RENAT TUKANOV (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $429,024 .

. ASKAR TASHTITOV (President) purchased 600 shares for an estimated $84,450

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FRHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $FRHC stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.