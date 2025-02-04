Insider Purchase: President of $FRAF Buys 7,350 Shares

CRAIG W BEST, the President of $FRAF, bought 7,350 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $249,312. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 490.0%. Following this trade, they now own 8,850 shares of this class of $FRAF stock.

$FRAF Insider Trading Activity

$FRAF insiders have traded $FRAF stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG W BEST (President) purchased 7,350 shares for an estimated $249,312

ALLAN E JR JENNINGS has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,410 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KAREN K CARMACK (SVP) has made 6 purchases buying 6 shares for an estimated $3,238 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY A DUFFEY has made 3 purchases buying 96 shares for an estimated $3,000 and 0 sales.

$FRAF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $FRAF stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

