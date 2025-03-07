Insider Purchase: President of $FRAF Buys 6,756 Shares

CRAIG W BEST, the President of $FRAF, bought 6,756 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $249,972. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 76.3%. Following this trade, they now own 15,606 shares of this class of $FRAF stock.

$FRAF Insider Trading Activity

$FRAF insiders have traded $FRAF stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG W BEST (President) has made 2 purchases buying 14,106 shares for an estimated $499,284 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY A DUFFEY has made 4 purchases buying 3,090 shares for an estimated $104,699 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALLAN E JR JENNINGS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $29,900

MATTHEW D WEAVER (SVP, Chief Marketing Officer) purchased 186 shares for an estimated $7,010

KAREN K CARMACK (SVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 5 shares for an estimated $3,215 and 0 sales.

$FRAF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $FRAF stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

