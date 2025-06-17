Insider Purchase: President of DHCM of $DHIL Buys 2,750 Shares

Jo Ann Quinif, the President of DHCM of $DHIL, bought 2,750 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $396,027. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.9%. Following this trade, they now own 25,763 shares of this class of $DHIL stock.

$DHIL Insider Trading Activity

$DHIL insiders have traded $DHIL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JO ANN QUINIF (President of DHCM) has made 1 purchase buying 2,750 shares for an estimated $396,027 and 1 sale selling 2,750 shares for an estimated $396,000 .

and 1 sale selling 2,750 shares for an estimated . RICHARD SCOTT COOLEY has made 10 purchases buying 4,516 shares for an estimated $623,848 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DHIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $DHIL stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.