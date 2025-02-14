Insider Purchase: President of $DENN Buys 9,740 Shares

Christopher D Bode, the President of $DENN, bought 9,740 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $49,804. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2183.9%. Following this trade, they now own 10,186 shares of this class of $DENN stock.
$DENN Insider Trading Activity
$DENN insiders have traded $DENN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DENN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER D BODE (President, COO) purchased 9,740 shares for an estimated $49,804
$DENN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $DENN stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,608,854 shares (+2820.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,733,566
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 583,660 shares (+73.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,764,607
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 568,266 shares (+99.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,438,009
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 520,387 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,356,496
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 370,376 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,240,774
- NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. removed 309,100 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,870,055
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 274,459 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,660,476
