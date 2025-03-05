Insider Purchase: President of $CWH Buys 5,725 Shares

Matthew D Wagner, the President of $CWH, bought 5,725 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $100,801. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.9%. Following this trade, they now own 300,640 shares of this class of $CWH stock.

$CWH Insider Trading Activity

$CWH insiders have traded $CWH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. ABRAMS sold 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $47,800,000

MARCUS LEMONIS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 371,450 shares for an estimated $8,254,745 .

. MATTHEW D WAGNER (President) purchased 5,725 shares for an estimated $100,801

$CWH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $CWH stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

