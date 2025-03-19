Insider Purchase: President & COO of $FRPH Buys 1,356 Shares

David H III deVilliers, the President & COO of $FRPH, bought 1,356 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $42,036. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.4%. Following this trade, they now own 57,659 shares of this class of $FRPH stock.

$FRPH Insider Trading Activity

$FRPH insiders have traded $FRPH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN E JR STEIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,029 shares for an estimated $348,957 .

. DAVID H JR DEVILLIERS (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $156,604 .

. DAVID H III DEVILLIERS (President & COO) purchased 1,356 shares for an estimated $42,036

JOHN D JR MILTON (Executive Vice President) sold 960 shares for an estimated $30,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FRPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $FRPH stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.