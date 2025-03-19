News & Insights

Stocks
FRPH

Insider Purchase: President & COO of $FRPH Buys 1,356 Shares

March 19, 2025 — 04:47 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

David H III deVilliers, the President & COO of $FRPH, bought 1,356 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $42,036. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.4%. Following this trade, they now own 57,659 shares of this class of $FRPH stock.

$FRPH Insider Trading Activity

$FRPH insiders have traded $FRPH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARTIN E JR STEIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,029 shares for an estimated $348,957.
  • DAVID H JR DEVILLIERS (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $156,604.
  • DAVID H III DEVILLIERS (President & COO) purchased 1,356 shares for an estimated $42,036
  • JOHN D JR MILTON (Executive Vice President) sold 960 shares for an estimated $30,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FRPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $FRPH stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FRPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.