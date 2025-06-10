Stocks
CB

Insider Purchase: President & COO of $CB Buys 9,809 Shares

June 10, 2025 — 06:45 pm EDT

John W Keogh, the President & COO of $CB, bought 9,809 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $2,873,938. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.1%. Following this trade, they now own 247,537 shares of this class of $CB stock.

$CB Insider Trading Activity

$CB insiders have traded $CB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN W KEOGH (President & COO) has made 1 purchase buying 9,809 shares for an estimated $2,874,135 and 4 sales selling 94,876 shares for an estimated $27,563,599.
  • JOSEPH F WAYLAND (Executive Vice President and*) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,492 shares for an estimated $8,017,858.
  • EVAN G GREENBERG (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,728 shares for an estimated $7,498,397.
  • TIMOTHY ALAN BOROUGHS (Executive Vice President*) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,748 shares for an estimated $4,367,248.
  • JUAN LUIS ORTEGA (Executive Vice President*) sold 6,504 shares for an estimated $1,900,013
  • GEORGE F. OHSIEK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,770 shares for an estimated $491,086.

$CB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 846 institutional investors add shares of $CB stock to their portfolio, and 949 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CB stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

$CB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CB recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $304.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $304.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $278.0 on 04/24/2025
  • An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $323.0 on 03/05/2025

