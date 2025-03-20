Insider Purchase: President & CIO of $CION Buys 2,000 Shares

GREGG A. BRESNER, the President & CIO of $CION, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $21,440. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.4%. Following this trade, they now own 61,599 shares of this class of $CION stock.

$CION Insider Trading Activity

$CION insiders have traded $CION stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CION stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGG A. BRESNER (President & CIO) has made 3 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $55,240 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT A BREAKSTONE has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $16,865 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN ROMAN (CCO & Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 890 shares for an estimated $9,988 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLIE ARESTIA (See Remarks) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $8,542

MICHAEL A REISNER (Co-Chairman & Co-CEO) purchased 437 shares for an estimated $4,999

ERIC A. PINERO (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 465 shares for an estimated $4,984

PETER I. FINLAY purchased 250 shares for an estimated $2,690

$CION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $CION stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

