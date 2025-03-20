Insider Purchase: President & CIO of $CION Buys 2,000 Shares

GREGG A. BRESNER, the President & CIO of $CION, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $21,440. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.4%. Following this trade, they now own 61,599 shares of this class of $CION stock.
$CION Insider Trading Activity
$CION insiders have traded $CION stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CION stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGG A. BRESNER (President & CIO) has made 3 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $55,240 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT A BREAKSTONE has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $16,865 and 0 sales.
- STEPHEN ROMAN (CCO & Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 890 shares for an estimated $9,988 and 0 sales.
- CHARLIE ARESTIA (See Remarks) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $8,542
- MICHAEL A REISNER (Co-Chairman & Co-CEO) purchased 437 shares for an estimated $4,999
- ERIC A. PINERO (Chief Legal Officer) purchased 465 shares for an estimated $4,984
- PETER I. FINLAY purchased 250 shares for an estimated $2,690
$CION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $CION stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,042,279 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,881,980
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 711,970 shares (+6958.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,116,458
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 697,895 shares (-56.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,956,003
- BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLP added 646,596 shares (+62.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,371,194
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 605,152 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,898,732
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 206,178 shares (+63.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,350,429
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 180,892 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,062,168
