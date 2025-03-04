Insider Purchase: PRESIDENT & CEO of $TNET Buys 13,500 Shares

Michael Q Simonds, the PRESIDENT & CEO of $TNET, bought 13,500 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $993,435. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 33.5%. Following this trade, they now own 53,835 shares of this class of $TNET stock.
$TNET Insider Trading Activity
$TNET insiders have traded $TNET stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFERY JON HAYWARD (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,306 shares for an estimated $1,178,094.
- MICHAEL Q SIMONDS (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 13,500 shares for an estimated $993,435
- PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 975 shares for an estimated $73,952.
$TNET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $TNET stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 5,030,086 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $456,580,906
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,398,573 shares (+98.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,948,471
- CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 763,352 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,022,243
- HAWK RIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 410,493 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,260,449
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 391,840 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,567,316
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 305,165 shares (+23.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,699,827
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 289,071 shares (+18.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,238,974
