Insider Purchase: PRESIDENT & CEO of $TNET Buys 13,500 Shares

Michael Q Simonds, the PRESIDENT & CEO of $TNET, bought 13,500 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $993,435. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 33.5%. Following this trade, they now own 53,835 shares of this class of $TNET stock.

$TNET Insider Trading Activity

$TNET insiders have traded $TNET stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFERY JON HAYWARD (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,306 shares for an estimated $1,178,094 .

PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 975 shares for an estimated $73,952.

$TNET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $TNET stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

