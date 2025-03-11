Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $SHEN Buys 8,250 Shares

CHRISTOPHER E FRENCH, the President & CEO of $SHEN, bought 8,250 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $99,085. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.4%. Following this trade, they now own 353,250 shares of this class of $SHEN stock.

$SHEN Insider Trading Activity

$SHEN insiders have traded $SHEN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER E FRENCH (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,500 shares for an estimated $198,167 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLENN E JR LYTLE (SVP Commercial Sales) has made 3 purchases buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $12,759 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EDWARD H MCKAY (Executive VP & COO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,673

$SHEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $SHEN stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

