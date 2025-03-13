Insider Purchase: PRESIDENT & CEO of $PDYN Buys 2,923 Shares

Benjamin G Wolff, the PRESIDENT & CEO of $PDYN, bought 2,923 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $17,259. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 1,314,126 shares of this class of $PDYN stock.

$PDYN Insider Trading Activity

$PDYN insiders have traded $PDYN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS M WEIBLING purchased 215,053 shares for an estimated $473,116

DENIS GARAGIC (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 55,827 shares for an estimated $392,441

BENJAMIN G WOLFF (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 115,449 shares for an estimated $285,797 and 0 sales.

MATTHEW VOGT (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) sold 14,938 shares for an estimated $105,008

STEPHEN SONNE (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 10,529 shares for an estimated $74,014

$PDYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $PDYN stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

