Insider Purchase: PRESIDENT & CEO of $PDYN Buys 2,923 Shares

Benjamin G Wolff, the PRESIDENT & CEO of $PDYN, bought 2,923 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $17,259. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 1,314,126 shares of this class of $PDYN stock.
$PDYN Insider Trading Activity
$PDYN insiders have traded $PDYN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DENNIS M WEIBLING purchased 215,053 shares for an estimated $473,116
- DENIS GARAGIC (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 55,827 shares for an estimated $392,441
- BENJAMIN G WOLFF (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 115,449 shares for an estimated $285,797 and 0 sales.
- MATTHEW VOGT (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) sold 14,938 shares for an estimated $105,008
- STEPHEN SONNE (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 10,529 shares for an estimated $74,014
$PDYN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $PDYN stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DELTA AIR LINES, INC. removed 377,449 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,631,299
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 144,578 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,773,972
- SOVIERO ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,227,000
- PURSUE WEALTH PARTNERS LLC removed 93,768 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,150,533
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 85,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,053,993
- UBS GROUP AG added 81,862 shares (+31852.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,004,446
- PRICE JENNIFER C. added 80,165 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $983,624
