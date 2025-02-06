Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $OLN Buys 7,250 Shares

Kenneth Todd Lane, the President & CEO of $OLN, bought 7,250 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $203,446. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 7,250 shares of this class of $OLN stock.

$OLN Insider Trading Activity

$OLN insiders have traded $OLN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R NICHOLE SUMNER (VP & Controller) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $459,411

KENNETH TODD LANE (President & CEO) purchased 7,250 shares for an estimated $203,446

$OLN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $OLN stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.