Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $OLN Buys 7,250 Shares

Kenneth Todd Lane, the President & CEO of $OLN, bought 7,250 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $203,446. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 7,250 shares of this class of $OLN stock.
$OLN Insider Trading Activity
$OLN insiders have traded $OLN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- R NICHOLE SUMNER (VP & Controller) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $459,411
- KENNETH TODD LANE (President & CEO) purchased 7,250 shares for an estimated $203,446
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OLN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $OLN stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,800,235 shares (+16295.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,647,942
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,582,702 shares (+722.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $123,918,041
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,022,395 shares (-72.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $97,034,512
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,231,416 shares (+934.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,083,339
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 805,356 shares (+1301.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,640,980
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 744,476 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,719,958
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 685,710 shares (+24.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,900,365
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.