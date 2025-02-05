Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $MBX Buys 50,000 Shares

P. Kent Hawryluk, the President & CEO of $MBX, bought 50,000 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $534,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.6%. Following this trade, they now own 448,277 shares of this class of $MBX stock.
$MBX Insider Trading Activity
$MBX insiders have traded $MBX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 2 purchases buying 750,000 shares for an estimated $12,000,000 and 0 sales.
- CARL L GORDON has made 2 purchases buying 750,000 shares for an estimated $12,000,000 and 0 sales.
- TIBA AYNECHI purchased 750,000 shares for an estimated $12,000,000
- PATRICK J HERON purchased 625,000 shares for an estimated $10,000,000
- LIFE SCIENCES X, L.P. FRAZIER purchased 625,000 shares for an estimated $10,000,000
- SCOTT D SANDELL purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $8,000,000
- FOREST BASKETT purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $8,000,000
- EDWARD T MATHERS purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $8,000,000
- PAUL EDWARD WALKER purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $8,000,000
- ANTHONY A. JR. FLORENCE purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $8,000,000
- ALI BEHBAHANI purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $8,000,000
- MOHAMAD MAKHZOUMI purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $8,000,000
- CARMEN CHANG purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $8,000,000
- ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 17, L.P. NEW purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $8,000,000
- RICK YANG purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $8,000,000
- P. KENT HAWRYLUK (President & CEO) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $534,500
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.