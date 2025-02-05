Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $MBX Buys 50,000 Shares

P. Kent Hawryluk, the President & CEO of $MBX, bought 50,000 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $534,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.6%. Following this trade, they now own 448,277 shares of this class of $MBX stock.

$MBX Insider Trading Activity

$MBX insiders have traded $MBX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

