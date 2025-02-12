News & Insights

Stocks
MAGN

Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $MAGN Buys 23,786 Shares

February 12, 2025 — 02:30 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Curt Begle, the President & CEO of $MAGN, bought 23,786 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $501,297. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8495.0%. Following this trade, they now own 24,066 shares of this class of $MAGN stock.

$MAGN Insider Trading Activity

$MAGN insiders have traded $MAGN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CURT BEGLE (President & CEO) purchased 23,786 shares for an estimated $501,297

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MAGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.