Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $LTRX Buys 15,000 Shares

Saleel Awsare, the President & CEO of $LTRX, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $37,965. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.3%. Following this trade, they now own 253,380 shares of this class of $LTRX stock.

$LTRX Insider Trading Activity

$LTRX insiders have traded $LTRX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERNHARD BRUSCHA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 135,467 shares for an estimated $577,757 .

. SALEEL AWSARE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 95,000 shares for an estimated $250,925 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PHILIP G BRACE purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $52,920

HOSHI PRINTER has made 2 purchases buying 15,350 shares for an estimated $44,497 and 0 sales.

$LTRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $LTRX stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

