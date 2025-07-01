Insider Purchase: PRESIDENT & CEO of $INTG Buys 3,100 Shares

JOHN V WINFIELD, the PRESIDENT & CEO of $INTG, bought 3,100 shares of the company on 06-26-2025 for an estimated $44,950. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 1,456,279 shares of this class of $INTG stock.

$INTG Insider Trading Activity

$INTG insiders have traded $INTG stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID C GONZALEZ (COO) has made 17 purchases buying 8,760 shares for an estimated $112,643 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN V WINFIELD (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 3,700 shares for an estimated $53,158 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $INTG stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.