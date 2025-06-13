Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $[HURC Buys 6,975 Shares

Gregory S Volovic, the President & CEO of $[HURC, bought 6,975 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $93,116. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.6%. Following this trade, they now own 132,433 shares of this class of $[HURC stock.

$[HURC Insider Trading Activity

$[HURC insiders have traded $[HURC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $[HURC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY S VOLOVIC (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 7,475 shares for an estimated $99,786 and 0 sales.

