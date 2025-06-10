Stocks
Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $GROV Buys 8,900 Shares

June 10, 2025 — 04:32 pm EDT

Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin, the President & CEO of $GROV, bought 8,900 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $11,648. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.5%. Following this trade, they now own 361,976 shares of this class of $GROV stock.

$GROV Insider Trading Activity

$GROV insiders have traded $GROV stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GROV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEFFREY MICHAEL YURCISIN (President & CEO) has made 10 purchases buying 85,864 shares for an estimated $109,120 and 0 sales.
  • JOHN B REPLOGLE purchased 42,735 shares for an estimated $50,423
  • STUART LANDESBERG purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $17,676

$GROV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $GROV stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

