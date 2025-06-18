Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $GRF Buys 2,100 Shares

LUKE E SIMS, the President & CEO of $GRF, bought 2,100 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $20,580. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.7%. Following this trade, they now own 286,385 shares of this class of $GRF stock.
$GRF Insider Trading Activity
$GRF insiders have traded $GRF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID C SIMS (CFO, CCO, Secretary, Treasurer) has made 5 purchases buying 10,699 shares for an estimated $102,787 and 0 sales.
- LUKE E SIMS (President & CEO) purchased 2,100 shares for an estimated $20,580
$GRF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $GRF stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MATISSE CAPITAL removed 59,769 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $582,747
- UBS GROUP AG removed 5,912 shares (-43.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,996
- SIGMA INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC removed 3,264 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,019
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 1,782 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,374
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 1,378 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,518
- BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 894 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,770
- WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 362 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,551
