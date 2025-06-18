Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $GRF Buys 2,100 Shares

LUKE E SIMS, the President & CEO of $GRF, bought 2,100 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $20,580. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.7%. Following this trade, they now own 286,385 shares of this class of $GRF stock.

$GRF Insider Trading Activity

$GRF insiders have traded $GRF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID C SIMS (CFO, CCO, Secretary, Treasurer) has made 5 purchases buying 10,699 shares for an estimated $102,787 and 0 sales.

$GRF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $GRF stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

