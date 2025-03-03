Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $FSS Buys 1,250 Shares

JENNIFER L SHERMAN, the President & CEO of $FSS, bought 1,250 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $102,899. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 559,182 shares of this class of $FSS stock.
$FSS Insider Trading Activity
$FSS insiders have traded $FSS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER L SHERMAN (President & CEO) purchased 1,250 shares for an estimated $102,899
$FSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $FSS stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 863,835 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,809,715
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 413,263 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,623,559
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 398,031 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,774,084
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 322,676 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,812,035
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 283,327 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,176,581
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 250,090 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,105,815
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 246,802 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,802,036
