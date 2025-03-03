Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $FSS Buys 1,250 Shares

JENNIFER L SHERMAN, the President & CEO of $FSS, bought 1,250 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $102,899. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 559,182 shares of this class of $FSS stock.

$FSS Insider Trading Activity

$FSS insiders have traded $FSS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER L SHERMAN (President & CEO) purchased 1,250 shares for an estimated $102,899

$FSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $FSS stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

