Insider Purchase: President / CEO of $FNWB Buys 2,500 Shares

MATTHEW DEINES, the President / CEO of $FNWB, bought 2,500 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $20,750. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.2%. Following this trade, they now own 117,262 shares of this class of $FNWB stock.

$FNWB Insider Trading Activity

$FNWB insiders have traded $FNWB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNWB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN PATRICK BRENNAN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $21,400

GABRIEL STEVEN GALANDA purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $10,810

$FNWB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $FNWB stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

