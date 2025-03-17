Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $FET Buys 9,129 Shares

Neal Lux, the President & CEO of $FET, bought 9,129 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $161,126. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.5%. Following this trade, they now own 212,250 shares of this class of $FET stock.

$FET Insider Trading Activity

$FET insiders have traded $FET stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEAL LUX (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 12,607 shares for an estimated $227,069 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LOUIS RASPINO sold 4,950 shares for an estimated $76,279

C CHRISTOPHER GAUT sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $30,620

$FET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $FET stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

