Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $DLX Buys 3,926 Shares

Barry C McCarthy, the President & CEO of $DLX, bought 3,926 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $64,582. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.5%. Following this trade, they now own 272,851 shares of this class of $DLX stock.

$DLX Insider Trading Activity

$DLX insiders have traded $DLX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY C MCCARTHY (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 9,036 shares for an estimated $172,363 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM C ZINT (SVP, Chief Financial Offier) has made 2 purchases buying 240 shares for an estimated $5,142 and 0 sales.

$DLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $DLX stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

