Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $CTGO Buys 10,000 Shares

Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van, the President & CEO of $CTGO, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-25-2025 for an estimated $99,800. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.9%. Following this trade, they now own 545,869 shares of this class of $CTGO stock.

$CTGO Insider Trading Activity

$CTGO insiders have traded $CTGO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN B JUNEAU has made 4 purchases buying 23,291 shares for an estimated $278,182 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NIEUWENHUYSE RICK VAN (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $228,700 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH S COMPOFELICE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $121,000

$CTGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $CTGO stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

