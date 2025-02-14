Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $CSBB Buys 1,787 Shares

EDDIE L STEINER, the President & CEO of $CSBB, bought 1,787 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $71,480. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.4%. Following this trade, they now own 26,028 shares of this class of $CSBB stock.

$CSBB Insider Trading Activity

$CSBB insiders have traded $CSBB stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 23 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSBB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDDIE L STEINER (President & CEO) has made 12 purchases buying 7,192 shares for an estimated $280,693 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT K BAKER has made 5 purchases buying 1,300 shares for an estimated $49,980 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JULIAN L COBLENTZ has made 2 purchases buying 584 shares for an estimated $22,169 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VIKKI G BRIGGS has made 2 purchases buying 279 shares for an estimated $10,392 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHERYL M KIRKBRIDE has made 2 purchases buying 250 shares for an estimated $9,627 and 0 sales.

$CSBB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $CSBB stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CUTLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 650 shares (+0.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,894

