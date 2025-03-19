Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $CPSH Buys 7,500 Shares

Brian T Mackey, the President & CEO of $CPSH, bought 7,500 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $11,627. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 7,500 shares of this class of $CPSH stock.

$CPSH Insider Trading Activity

$CPSH insiders have traded $CPSH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN T MACKEY (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $31,055 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. IVO JAMES CAVOLI purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $10,974

CHARLES KELLOGG JR GRIFFITH (CFO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,400

$CPSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $CPSH stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

