Insider Purchase: President & CEO of Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Buys 10,300 Shares

David J. Wilson, the President & CEO of Columbus McKinnon ($CMCO), bought 10,300 shares of the company on 11-01-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This is the first insider purchase that they have reported. Following this trade, they now own 10,300 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock.

Columbus McKinnon Insider Trading Activity

Columbus McKinnon insiders have traded $CMCO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J. WILSON (President & CEO) has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 31,300 shares and 0 sales.

CHRISTOPHER J STEPHENS purchased 1,500 shares.

MARK R PARADOWSKI (Sr. VP Information Services) purchased 4 shares.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Columbus McKinnon Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of Columbus McKinnon stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Background on $CMCO Stock

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) is a leading manufacturer of material handling products, providing solutions for lifting, pulling, and positioning loads across various industries. The company's extensive product lineup includes hoists, cranes, and rigging equipment, as well as automation and safety solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and safety in industrial environments. Serving sectors such as manufacturing, construction, transportation, and energy, Columbus McKinnon emphasizes innovation and quality, leveraging advanced technologies to meet the evolving needs of its customers. With a strong focus on global markets, the company is dedicated to delivering reliable and durable products while also prioritizing sustainability and corporate responsibility.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.