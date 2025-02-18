Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $CMCO Buys 10,857 Shares

David J. Wilson, the President & CEO of $CMCO, bought 10,857 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $222,568. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.3%. Following this trade, they now own 141,357 shares of this class of $CMCO stock.

$CMCO Insider Trading Activity

$CMCO insiders have traded $CMCO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID J. WILSON (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 42,157 shares for an estimated $1,224,723 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER J STEPHENS has made 2 purchases buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $138,690 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GERARD G COLELLA purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $112,585

$CMCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $CMCO stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

