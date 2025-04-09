Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $CIA Buys 35,000 Shares

Jon Stenberg, the President & CEO of $CIA, bought 35,000 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $127,750. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 194.2%. Following this trade, they now own 53,023 shares of this class of $CIA stock.

$CIA Insider Trading Activity

$CIA insiders have traded $CIA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON STENBERG (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 106,340 shares for an estimated $413,250 and 0 sales.

$CIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $CIA stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

