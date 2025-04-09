Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $CIA Buys 35,000 Shares

Jon Stenberg, the President & CEO of $CIA, bought 35,000 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $127,750. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 194.2%. Following this trade, they now own 53,023 shares of this class of $CIA stock.
$CIA Insider Trading Activity
$CIA insiders have traded $CIA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JON STENBERG (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 106,340 shares for an estimated $413,250 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CIA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $CIA stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 413,062 shares (+287.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,656,378
- UBS GROUP AG added 184,922 shares (+53.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $741,537
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 97,341 shares (+142.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $390,337
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 88,963 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $356,741
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 82,307 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,051
- WINTON GROUP LTD added 79,486 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $318,738
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 76,954 shares (+7178.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,585
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.