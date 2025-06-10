Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $CAL Buys 7,600 Shares

John W Schmidt, the President & CEO of $CAL, bought 7,600 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $101,778. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.7%. Following this trade, they now own 453,480 shares of this class of $CAL stock.

$CAL Insider Trading Activity

$CAL insiders have traded $CAL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LORI GREELEY has made 5 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $159,963 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN W SCHMIDT (President & CEO, Caleres) purchased 7,600 shares for an estimated $101,778

KYLE GENDREAU has made 4 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,660 and 0 sales.

$CAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $CAL stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

