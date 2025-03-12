Insider Purchase: President & CEO of $AWRE Buys 14,505 Shares

Ajay K Amlani, the President & CEO of $AWRE, bought 14,505 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $21,757. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.2%. Following this trade, they now own 248,944 shares of this class of $AWRE stock.

$AWRE Insider Trading Activity

$AWRE insiders have traded $AWRE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AWRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY K AMLANI (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 43,455 shares for an estimated $65,182 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER R. FAUBERT has made 2 purchases buying 21,134 shares for an estimated $33,923 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID K TRAVERSE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $4,025

BRIAN J KRAUSE (Chief Revenue Officer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $3,925

$AWRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $AWRE stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

