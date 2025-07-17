Insider Purchase: PRESIDENT/CEO OF AMPLEX of $OMCC Buys 14,688 Shares

Mark R. Radabaugh, the PRESIDENT/CEO OF AMPLEX of $OMCC, bought 14,688 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $95,325. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 96.1%. Following this trade, they now own 29,970 shares of this class of $OMCC stock.

$OMCC Insider Trading Activity

$OMCC insiders have traded $OMCC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK R. RADABAUGH (PRESIDENT/CEO OF AMPLEX) has made 2 purchases buying 14,720 shares for an estimated $95,509 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLES KREBS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 5 purchases buying 2,234 shares for an estimated $13,738 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM K PETERSON purchased 6,136 shares for an estimated $0

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.